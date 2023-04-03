[RECAP] Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought And More Pop Up at Salaam Remi’s MuseZeuM Collection

This past week, Grammy Award winning producer Salaam Remi shared the current MuseZeuM collection at a four day event in the Lower East Side of Manhattan at Legacy NYC.

MuseZeuM is a space for tangible fine art, limited edition merch and Web3 digital collectibles created and curated by Salaam Remi himself. The NYC Pop Up featured art pieces of Bob Marley, Nas, MarvinGaye, Slick Rick, Fab 5 Freddy, Amy Winehouse, Celia Cruz , Dennis Brown, and more.

Remi said, “As a lifelong creative and huge fan and patron of the art world, this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to be able to create a space where icons and emerging artists will be able to collaborate and benefit from their works at the highest level. MuseZeuM will be the ongoing home for creatives to showcase their works.”

The two day toast was provided by JADE champagne and Maison Marcel Sparkling Rosé. Notable guests included Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Large Professor, M1 of Dead Prez, Joell Ortiz, Rsonist, Roxanne Shante, DJ Cool Vee, Dj Teddy Ted, Fab 5 Freddy, Ro James, Sway, Ralph McDaniels, Angie Martinez, Ralph McDaniels, Guy Moot (Warner Chappell), Julie Swidler (Sony Music), and Barry Weiss (Records/Sony).

MuseZeuM headquarters is open to the public and located at 2032 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127.