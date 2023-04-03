In the closing moments of the women’s NCAA championship game, Angel Reese trolled Caitlin Clark with John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture and pointing at her ring finger.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Segments of the Internet were not pleased by the trolling of the megastar, and Reese had a sharp response:

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I [did] before tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time.”

"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."



Angel Reese is unapologetically her 👏 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023

She closed with, “I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?”

They can’t say anything but call her a champion.