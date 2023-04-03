With the release of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only right around the corner on April 4th, Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings Curren$y unveil a brand new single entitled “Never Fall Off” featuring award-winning rap mogul T.I., available today.

Listen to “Never Fall Off”HERE Weaving between a heavenly vocal sample, powerful bass kicks, and sizzling hi-hats, Curren$y opens the track with a chantable hook, “I raise my hand to the lord, I pray I never fall off.” Dupri follows with a flurry of punchy flows and bold bars before T.I. adds an incendiary verse of his own. These three titans show up and show out together. They will never fall off… The new track comes on the heels of Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y’s debut single, “Essence Fest.”

EssenceMagazine and Billboard recently announced that Jermaine Dupri will be celebrating hip-hop’s 50th and So So Def’s 30th anniversaries with a star-studded performance at this year’s Essence Festival.

Listen to “Essence Fest” HERE.