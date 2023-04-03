After it was reported that 50 Cent’s ex, actress Vivica Fox, would be directing The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, the music and television mogul had some choice words for those involved in the project, including Detroit native Judge Joe Mathis. Now, the Detroit native has responded to Fif, offering an olive branch in place of the thorns spit out about what appears to be a copycat project.

50 took to social media to weigh in on the project that seems to be a spin off of his Starz series BMF, focused on the rise and fall of the Motown-based drug empire run by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who is portrayed by his son. 50 said ofFox’s project, “👀and what the f**k is judge Mathis doing in this mix😳I’m done, I’m done with all of you n***as. LOL.”

Judge Mathis replied to 50 via social media, saying,

“You’ve been critical of us and our movie, ‘First Lady of BMF.’ Man, you my guy. Let Tonesa eat. You know, first lady of BMF. I know LaLa’s doing a hell of a job, but y’all haven’t fed Toni. First lady of BMF, Terry’s lady for many decades. Southwest T,” said Mathis.

Mathis continued, “I’m from Detroit, they from Detroit. That’s how I’m involved. We are Detroiters, man. We come from the same cloth. I just got out of the street 10 years earlier than you. I respect you, man. I respect your work. Now let us get some money, man.”