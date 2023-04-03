Lil Uzi Vert had a busy weekend. Before appearing in North Carolina for Dreamville Festival, he was in Los Angeles for Wrestlemania 39. Lil Uzi performed “Just Wanna Rock” before the now former world tag team champion Usos had their match.

Lil Uzi Vert performing at WrestleMania is the most random thing ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTaXNcF5JG — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 2, 2023

After the match, Lil Uzi spoke with WWE and revealed that he didn’t just want to perform but also wrestle.

“I can’t believe I’m here, I can’t believe I saw so many people that I always wanted to see my whole life,” said Uzi. “I wanted to get in the ring, I was ready to get in the ring. But you’ll see me in April, Philadelphia 2024, so I don’t wanna give up all the surprises. But you’ll see me there.”

Advertisement