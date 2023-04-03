Snoop Dogg saved the day at Wrestlemania after WWE superstar and personality Shane McMahon seemingly blew out his legs during an impromptu match with The Miz.

Snoop appeared with The Miz in the ring, letting the wrestler and reality star know he would have a surprise match. After McMahon hit the ring and began the match, he appeared to suffer an injury that left him unable to perform. So what did Snoop do? He took over the match in a spur of genius, leveling The Miz with two punches and giving a People’s Elbow like The Rock to save the segment.

You can catch it all below.

