According to Tony Rock, Chris Rock’s brother, Will Smith’s public statement that he intends to repair his relationship with Chris is all fake.

Shortly following the “slap that was heard all around the world” after last year’s Oscars, Will reportedly “reached out to Chris and the response that Will received was that he’s not ready to talk. In a video that Will released, his exact words were, “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that, he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” said Smith.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview [she] did, and that was one of the things I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment.”

Tony alleges that this is completely untrue, and his brother was indeed ready to talk. Tony went on to say that both he and his brother considered Will to be family and that his actions were extremely disappointing.

During Tony’s interview as a guest on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, he stated, if Smith genuinely wanted to make amends, he knows how to reach him. “My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Ay, let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.” O

n Twitter, Tony expressed the following, “My thoughts? All the crumbs and losers on social media repeatedly said it had nothing to do with me and I should be quiet or stay out of it,” he wrote, “Others said I (who’s been making lots of money since 1999) was commenting in an attempt to gain notoriety.”

Weeks following “the slap,” Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was ultimately banned from attending Academy events for a decade.