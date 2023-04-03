A clip of an AI-generated JAY-Z verse has gone viral, and Young Guru is concerned.

Young Guru is JAY-Z’s long-time esteemed engineer. In an Instagram post, he went on to say, “We have to learn from past mistakes. You would be a fool to chase every person that is going to do this. We learned that lesson with Napster. The only way I see to deal with it is to change the law. There are so many different opinions. We could change the United States law tomorrow but the internet is world wide. What a time we live in!!”

He went further to say that everyone else should be concerned and thinks that the government should step in and create laws prohibiting technology such as this one from using an artist’s image and likeness. “People should not be able to take your Name, Image and Likeness without permission. We have to add the voice to this law,” he wrote. “We have to learn from past mistakes. You would be a fool to chase every person that is going to do this. We learned that lesson with Napster.”

Young Guru signed to Roc-A-Fella in 1999 which sparked a career in working with artists like Jay Z. His most notable Jayz songs include “Dead Presidents,” “IZZO,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“I don’t even want to continue giving examples for fear that someone will go out and do it. The law has to change to protect everyone not just Public Figures,” he wrote. “And the super scary part is that we are just getting started, we feed the beast constantly everyday with more and more content to be studied.