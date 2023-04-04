Every year, Hot 97 does it big by throwing the biggest Summer Jam concert possible. Every year, they reel in the who’s who of the rap game. But this year serves as Hip-Hop’s 50th year anniversary, and the lineup is undoubtedly one for the books.

Announced today, this year’s Summer Jam will take place on June 4th at UBS Arena, with Cardi B as the headliner. With Cardi B being from the Bronx and Hot 97’s roots being in New York, it’s only right that the “Bodak Yellow” closes the show.

Fans that attended last year’s show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey can be thrilled to know that weather will no longer be a factor. With Summer Jam going on their 29th year, the venue change to the beautiful UBS Arena in Long Island will definitely have concert-goers looking forward to the upgrade.

Besides Cardi B, other superstars performing include Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Lil TJay, and even a special set celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with The LOX.

During an interview with Ebro In The Morning today, Lola Brooke expresses her excitement. “This means everything to me,” Lola states. “This is a New York City artist’s dream. It’s so crazy because the first time I ever been to Summer Jam, I said I wasn’t coming back until I was on stage and I never came back.”

She added, “Since 2012, I never came back. It was hard though, I made it work.”

Lola Brooke isn’t the only artist who will be taking the Summer Jam stage for the first time, joining Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Lil Tjay.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, April 8th at 10am EST on Ticketmaster.