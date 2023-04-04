Don Toliver is ready to hit the road in support of his Love Sick album. Toliver will embark on Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 and will bring along Pi’erre Bourne and more special guests.

The Live Nation-produced tour, which will visit 17 cities, will begin on Sunday, June 18 at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium and make visits in Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and other cities before coming to an end on Saturday, July 16 at San Francisco’s The Masonic.

Love Sick includes singles, “Slow Motion (Feat. Wizkid),” “4 Me (Feat. Kali Uchis),” as well as “Leave The Club (Feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla),” and fan-favorite banger “Private Landing (feat. Future & Justin Bieber).”

Along with the album, Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B division of Amazon Music, released the short film Love Sick, which is now only available on Prime Video. The album quickly transformed into an expanded deluxe version via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Four new songs, including “Embarrassed (Feat. Travis Scott),” “Luckily I’m Having (Feat. Teezo Touchdown),” “No Pole,” and “Geronimo,” are included on the special edition.

Tickets will be available starting with Spotify and Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Additionally, the show will provide fans with a wide range of VIP experiences and packages that will elevate their concertgoing. Premium tickets, a limited-edition gift item, a VIP laminate and lanyard, and early entrance into the venue are all included in various packages that you can grab at vipnation.com

You can see the full run of dates below.