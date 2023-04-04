Over the weekend, J. Cole hosted and performed at the 2023 Dreamville Festival. During his time on stage, Cole performed “Villematic” a single that uses Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress” beat. The single was originally found on his Friday Night Lights mixtape.

With the single being on a mixtape and never officially cleared for commercial use, the single and the entire FNL mixtape, have never made it to streaming services. During the performance, Cole gave a public plea to Kanye: “Shout out to Kanye West. Please clear the sample for me, my brother. I appreciate it.”

Following the festival, Dreamville president, Ibrahim Hamad, hit Twitter to provide an update on the future of Cole’s mixtapes hitting streaming:

“when y’all keep asking me everyday for FNL and The Warm Up and The Come Up on streaming just remember cole rapped on like 10 Kanye beats. I swear Once Kanye clears it I got y’all.”

