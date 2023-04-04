Several reports have confirmed that Former President Donald Trump has been taken into custody at the City of New York Criminal Court prior to his arraignment on more than 30 criminal charges related to business fraud. The arrest stems from an alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 just weeks before his campaign for President in the same year.

His upcoming arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 PM EST at 100 Centre Street on the 15th floor in Manhattan and his attorneys have already announced that Trump will plead not guilty.

Investigations into the former President’s alleged crimes will include special counsel investigation into his involvement into the Jan. 6 U.S> Capitol insurrection, classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, New York Attorney General James’ investigation into Trump allegedly overhauling assets and the Fulton County D.A.’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

This is the first time that any U.S. President has been arrested and charged with any criminal offenses.

Trump will be expectedly released following his arraignment, as he already has a press conference scheduled from his Mar-A-Lago, Florida home scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.