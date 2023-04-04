Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y have officially released their highly anticipated collab EP, For Motivational Use Only.


The new release begins with “So So Jets,” bringing the flow from Spitta to a bounce of a beat from Jermaine Dupri. The single is followed by 2 Chainz’s “Off The Lot” and is a full seven tracks, closing with “Fortune 500.”

Before the drop of the EP, Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y shared a brand-new song called “Never Fall Off” with T.I. Curren$y introduces the song with a catchy hook while fusing a heavenly voice sample with intense bass kicks and sizzling hi-hats, “I raise my hand to the lord, I pray I never fall off.” Before T.I. adds a fiery verse of his own, Dupri follows with a flurry of punchy flows and bold lines.

You can hear those singles and the full EP below.

Dupri and Curren$y have also announced their upcoming concert in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, April 7th, at The Eastern at 7:30 PM ET. You can learn more here.