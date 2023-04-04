Maxo Kream Turns Himself in on a Rico: ‘I’ll Never Bend, Break, or Fold’

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has turned himself into authorities over a 2016 RICO case. Hitting Instagram, Maxo shared an image of himself alongside guns, drugs, and money. In the caption, he wrote that he will be back soon.

“Been delaing with this Rico shit since 2016. I beat all the felony Charges but gotta handle sum light Shit. I’ll never bend break or fold S/o all my fans ima brb #BigPersona”

According to HipHopDX, the RICO was leveled against the Kream Clicc facion of Crips. Kream is reportedly a member of the 52 Hoover Gangster Crips since a teen. He was once arrested in the case, leading to charges of of money laundering, drug trafficking, and more.

In 2018, Maxo claimed victory over the RICO but it is now unsure what is leading to turning himself in. You can see MAxo’s post below.