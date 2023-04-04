Potential Juror in YSL Case Sentenced to Three Days in Jail For Filming in Courtroom

Potential Juror in YSL Case Sentenced to Three Days in Jail For Filming in Courtroom

A prospective juror in the YSL Rico case has been sentenced to three days in jail. She was caught recording court proceedings on her cell phone.

The woman, Juror 1004, was arrested and walked out of the courtroom on Monday morning after violating the rules of the court. The woman was accused of live streaming on March 17, she stated she recorded a video but quickly deleted it.

“It wasn’t livestreamed at all,” the potential juror said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that.”

Advertisement

The woman’s phone was confiscated, and a video clip was found in the recently deleted folder. Chief Judge Ural Glanville was not lenient in the matter, “I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do, and you violated that.”

She was then arrested and taken to jail for her three-day stay. The woman’s identity was not revealed.

Yesterday, news broke that Young Thug was permitted to attend the funeral of his sister Angela Grier. Twitter users note Thugger was allowed to attend the services, wearing a suit and Air Force ones.

Last week, Angela Grier, the older sister to troubled ATL rapper Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams, passed away. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed.

One of Young Thug’s sisters, HiDoraah, was one of the first to confirm their sister’s passing by posting several Instagram stories on her page, which included photos of Angela. Another one of Thug’s sibling’s. Dolly White, wrote on IG, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”

Thug is the 9th of 11 siblings, who were all born and raised in Georgia.

Grier leaves behind three children at the time of her passing.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial can take several months and Thug could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.