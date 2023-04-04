A motorcade transported former President Donald Trump to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday (Apr. 4). Upon his arrival, Trump exited his car, waved to supporters, and entered the building.
A CNN political adviser notes what may seem to be a moment of triumph for some, “it will be a constant rallying cry for his supporters.”
Trump expressed the desire to have a mugshot. Trump was fingerprinted as a part of his arrest. He was arraigned in court, which was a quick event. After processing and the arraignment, Trump would return to his motorcade to begin his trip back to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
The idea that an indictment may make Donald Trump more popular could be accurate. With arraignment set for today (Apr. 4), the Trump campaign is boasting a record number of donations.
According to the New York Daily News, Trump’s campaign has secured $7 million since the indictment.