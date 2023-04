The return of Rae Sremmurd is upon us. Hitting Instagram, the duo revealed their fourth album, SREMM4LIFE, is on the way. The release is set for this Friday, and the album will have 14 singles.

The album will include Future and Young Thug as features, while Zaytoven, Sonny Digital, Chopsquad DJ, and more will hold down the production.

You can see the full tracklist below.

