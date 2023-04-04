Security Team at Trump’s Arraignment Courthouse Are ‘Not Used to Something Like This’

With Trump’s arraignment set for today (Apr 4), the security detail at the Manhattan court is experiencing a new level of patrol. According to CNN, officers who typically are inside the building will be outside.

Journalist Shimon Prokupecz said, “They’re not used to something like this. They’re usually inside the building, so it’s a little different for them.”

He also stated that the street Hogan Place is “entirely shut down.”

Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in following his indictment on Tuesday. Media cameras will be present, but Trump will not be placed in cuffs.

According to CNN, it is currently unclear if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan will decide those rules. He allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg’s sentencing last year.

The courtroom where Trump will be arraigned was heavily guarded on Friday, continuing over the weekend to today.

Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, leave the courtroom, and return to Florida to continue his campaign for 2024.