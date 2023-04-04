You can throw all those trash theories and rumors about Andrew Wiggins’s life out the window. A report from Shams Charania states Wiggins will be with the Warriors on Tuesday, citing his absence has been due to a serious medical situation with his father Mitchell Wiggins.

“The reason for Wiggins’ leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say,” Charania wrote.

Andrew Wiggins last played for the Warriors on Feb. 13. For the season he averaged 17.1 points, five rebounds, and just over two assists.

The Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in a game that is crucial for Western Conference standings.

