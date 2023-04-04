Facing his arraignment, Donald Trump beefed up his defense team. Added to his squad is Todd Blanche, most recently of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. He also represented Rudy Giuliani, Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman.

Blanche will join attorneys Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles in defending Trump.

Former Trumpy attorney, Tim Palatore, highlighted to CNN the appointment could be a conflict of interest.

“I know that Joe has certain potential conflict issues, given his prior contacts, with Stormy Daniels. So, who’s the right attorney, to take it to trial, is something that the client will have to decide. Ultimately, the decision of who to stand next to, before a jury, is a decision that only the client can make,” Parlatore said.

Be prepared for Donald Trump to be a name that you hear often this week. With an arraignment scheduled for today (Apr. 4), Trump’s name will ring off through social media and the news every day. Speaking with Benny Johnson on The Benny Show, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba agreed with the show’s host that the forthcoming charges would raise the notoriety of the former President.

Habba would respond to Johnson stating, “Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls.” Habba would state she’s from the east coast, showing Biggie bias and stating Trump would be bigger than Tupac.

“Donald Trump is his own brand, he is everything,” Habba said. “This is just going to boost him we have seen it in the polls. This is not a question, this is a fact.”