A new t-shirt dropped on former President Donald Trump’s website while he sat in a Manhattan courthouse pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts for falsification of business records in connection with $150,000 hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

An email sent out by the Trump campaign had President Trump in a fake mugshot placed on a t-shirt. The copy reads”

“‘NOT GUILTY,’ Do you stand with President Trump, Friend? Please make a contribution of $47 or more to WIN in 2024 – and we’ll send you your very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirt for FREE.”

Trump is already fundraising off his (fake) mugshot pic.twitter.com/6YAuSL0UT9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

The idea that an indictment may make Donald Trump more popular could be accurate. With arraignment set for today (Apr. 4), the Trump campaign is boasting a record number of donations.

According to the New York Daily News, Trump’s campaign has secured $7 million since the indictment.