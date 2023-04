Trump Issues Statement Before Arraignment: ‘WOW, They Are Going to ARREST ME’

President Donald Trump has officially been arrested. Before his arraignment, Trump issued a statement on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative social platform that he leads.

“Headed to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

You can see the message below and read more about his arrest and arraignment here.