Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felonies of Falsification of Business Records

Former president Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, an unsealed indictment reads.

In court, Trump pleaded not guilty to each charge. The charges are connected to a hush money payment of $150,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

The charges make Trump the first president to face criminal charges in history.

Before entering the courtroom, Trump did not speak a word but connected with all cameras around him. Images from inside the courtroom show him sitting with his legal team and two officers flanking the crew.

A motorcade transported former President Donald Trump to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday (Apr. 4). Upon his arrival, Trump exited his car, waved to supporters, and entered the building.

A CNN political adviser notes what may seem to be a moment of triumph for some, “it will be a constant rallying cry for his supporters.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump is now under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court https://t.co/yRIwzsJUFZ pic.twitter.com/Qd2MhoiXAQ — CNN International (@cnni) April 4, 2023

Trump expressed the desire to have a mugshot. Trump was fingerprinted as a part of his arrest. He was arraigned in court, which was a quick event. After processing and the arraignment, Trump would return to his motorcade to begin his trip back to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The idea that an indictment may make Donald Trump more popular could be accurate. With arraignment set for today (Apr. 4), the Trump campaign is boasting a record number of donations.

According to the New York Daily News, Trump’s campaign has secured $7 million since the indictment.