Trump Raises Over $7 Million for His Campaign Since Being Indicted

The idea that an indictment may make Donald Trump more popular could be accurate. With arraignment set for today (Apr. 4), the Trump campaign is boasting a record number of donations.

According to the New York Daily News, Trump’s campaign has secured $7 million since the indictment.

🚨In only three days since news of the indictment, President @realDonaldTrump’s campaign has raised a record $7M.🚨#MAGA 🇺🇸 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 3, 2023

One to predict the popularity of Trump rising was Chris Rock, who recently inserted the forthcoming arraignment into a bit.

“Are you guys really gonna arrest Trump?” Rock stated. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac. He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?”

Former President Donald Trump is once again calling for his base of supporters to ride for him. Trump spoke to his supporters, writing the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

The alarming portion of his message is his call to his supporters to “Protest, take our nation back.” The words are similar to those used ahead of the Insurrection at the Nation’s capitol. New York City is now preparing for any clashes that could happen in the city, if Trump is indeed arrested.

According to CNN, Trump believes his base being charged up would help him politically. He also sees a positive in the indictment.

During the ceremony, Rock added more funny context to the potential indictment. “[Trump] f—ing a porn star and paid off someone so his wife couldn’t find out. That’s romantic,” Rock said.

According to Fox News, Rock made a comparison to everyday life.