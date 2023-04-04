Tupac’s sister, Set Shakur, is not having any comparisons between her late brother and former president Donald Trump. As Trump is set to be arraigned, he has often been compared to Tupac, the most recent being by Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, who also threw Biggie’s name in the mix as well.

Appearing on TMZ, Shakur stated the comparison was “blasphemous.”

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” Shakur said.

Advertisement

Speaking with Benny Johnson on The Benny Show, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba agreed with the show’s host that the forthcoming charges would raise the notoriety of the former President.

Habba would respond to Johnson stating, “Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls.” Habba would state she’s from the east coast, showing Biggie bias and stating Trump would be bigger than Tupac.

“Donald Trump is his own brand, he is everything,” Habba said. “This is just going to boost him we have seen it in the polls. This is not a question, this is a fact.”

Habba isn’t the first person to make the comparison. Chris Rock was on hand as Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in D.C. Never one to miss a moment for political discourse, Rock threw a Trump joke while honoring his friend Sandler.

“Are you guys really gonna arrest Trump?” Rock stated. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac. He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?”

You can hear Habba’s statements here.