Chuck D just stamped both Eminem and Black Thought as 2 lyrical cyborgs in hip hop.

During an appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast on Saturday, the Public Enemy veteran gave both MCs their flowers referring to them as ‘cyborgs’..

The legendary MC who is arguably your favorite MC’s MC

“Eminem and Black Thought… big ups to Black Thought, The Roots, and also Eminem. Cyborgs, man,” Chuck said. “They’re cyborgs, but let me tell you this: we can also get caught up cause’ you know, you got future generations, and then you got people who ain’t gonna even get on the register who are so dope.”

The “Fight The Power” rapper continued by praising Skyzoo as a dope lyricist, which prompted the Brooklyn MC to give Chuck D his flowers on Instagram.

“The good word on a Sunday from the pastor of hip-hop, the legendary rhyme animal Chuck D,” Skyzoo wrote in response. “An absolute icon. Honored x humbled x grateful to say the least. Thank you OG. The book I studied from as a young aspiring writer had chapters dedicated to your penmanship in it. I learned from you 1,000%. Salute OG.”

