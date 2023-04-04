West Coast producer and legendary Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger spoke candidly during an interview for Homegrown Radio when Daz claimed that he once had to “strong arm” former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight for millions of dollars that he was owed for royalties.

At the 1:12:38 mark, Daz was asked what was the largest royalty check he’s ever received and he almost immediately replied, “like $2.3 [million], from Suge Knight.” He went on to say how he had to “strongarm” employees in the office including Knight, citing that he did all of this with a long screwdriver while high on mushrooms.