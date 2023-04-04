[WATCH] Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump’s Arrest Places Him Alongside Mandela and Jesus as ‘Incredible People in History’

[WATCH] Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump’s Arrest Places Him Alongside Mandela and Jesus as ‘Incredible People in History’

Former President Donald Trump has been arrested, arraigned and is back on a plane to Mar-a-Lago. With that under his belt, opinions and fall out from the moment in American History will pour out. One of the early statements comes from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Speaking with RSBN, Taylor Greene let off an eyebrow-raising set of comparisons for Trump:

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical corrupt governments, and it’s beginning today in New York City and I just can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

Before his arraignment, Trump issued a statement on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative social platform that he leads.

Advertisement

“Headed to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

You can see the message below and read more about his arrest and arraignment here.