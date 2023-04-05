Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App, was found fatally stabbed early Tuesday (Apr.4) near downtown San Francisco.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

NBC reports San Francisco Police Department responded to a stabbing victim around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday and found Lee suffering from the wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he would die.

At the time of his death, Lee operated as the Chief Product Office of MobileCoin.

Advertisement

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world,” Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin told ABC7 News. “Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

There have been no arrests made in Lee’s death.