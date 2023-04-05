Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App, was found fatally stabbed early Tuesday (Apr.4) near downtown San Francisco.

NBC reports San Francisco Police Department responded to a stabbing victim around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday and found Lee suffering from the wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he would die.

At the time of his death, Lee operated as the Chief Product Office of MobileCoin.

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world,” Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin told ABC7 News. “Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

There have been no arrests made in Lee’s death.