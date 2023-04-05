The city of Chicago has elected its new mayor, Brandon Johnson. When the race was called, Johnson had 51% of the votes cast, 286,647. His opponent, Paul Vallas, had 49% at 270,775.

Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County commissioner and former public school teacher, orchestrated a comeback victory, an impressive feat for a candidate that was considered unknown in mid-2023. He now inherits a divided city from current mayor Lori Lightfoot who came in third place in the initial election but could not make the runoff.

“The truth is the people have always worked for Chicago,” Johnson said in his victory speech. “Whether you wake up early to open the doors of your businesses or wear a badge to protect our streets or nurse patients in need or provide childcare services, you have always worked for this city and now Chicago will begin to work for its people. All the people.”

Advertisement

Vallas called for the city to unite behind Johnson. “It’s time for all Chicagoans to put aside their differences and to walk and to work together supporting the daunting work ahead for our next mayor.”

Johnson was backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, opposed to Vallas, who had support from the Fraternal Order of Police. Vallas was criticized for his police-heavy platforms and often compared to being more of a Republican candidate opposed to the Democrat party he placed on the ballot.

With the runoff complete, Johnson, now mayor-elect, will prep for taking office. His swearing-in is scheduled for May 15.