Nigerian artist Davido hit New York to celebrate the success of his album, Timeless. The album was released on March 31st and broke a few records. The “If” singer set a new record on Apple Music.

Timeless now has the most first-day streams for an African Album on the platform. Davido’s fourth studio album also had the biggest first-week debut on Spotify Nigeria. Ahead of his first live performance of Timeless in New York, the “Fall” artist held a Meet & Greet with fans.

Fans lined up in front of the Puma store in New York City to get a chance to meet and take a photo with Davido. Photos and videos of the Afrobeats star are on social media. He is smiling, laughing, and dancing. Fans took to the comments to express their happiness in seeing their favorite artist out enjoying himself.

Timeless is a 17-track album that features international artists such as Skepta, Askae, Logos Olori, and Fave. It is available on all platforms.