This past weekend, J. Cole and the Dreamville team successfully launched the third iteration of the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, welcoming 100,000 festival goers from all over the world to his home state, including representatives from all 50 states and 23 nations on four continents.

Fans of all ages at Dreamville were once again treated to performances by some of the most in-demand musical acts of the moment, including award-winning global festival headliners and exciting up-and-comers on the verge of fame. As has become custom, J. Cole, the festival’s creator, selected the artists and events.

J. Cole’s Sunday set included a never-before-seen collaborative festival concert with special guest Drake, as well as unannounced surprise guest appearances from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert. Together, these performances gave festival-goers the chance to experience the concert of a lifetime, which was led by two of the most acclaimed and accomplished artists of this generation.

International superstars also performed at Dreamville Festival 2023. These included USHER, whose energetic set included the first-ever live festival performance of his smash hit “Good Love” with female rap duo City Girls, as well as Burna Boy’s colossal Day 2 music performance. Additional noteworthy highlights include Summer Walker asking labelmate 6lack to perform with her while announcing her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, an appearance by Ayra Starr as a guest during Bas’ set; and more.

As part of the two-day celebration, J. Cole brought together the entire Dreamville Records music roster to perform at the festival, including Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, and Omen, as well as Lute, who is from nearby Charlotte. Nearly all of them joined J. Cole onstage for the grand finale on Sunday.

Every spring, the festival offers J. Cole the chance to bring together Dreamville fans from all over the globe. It also has a significant cultural and economic impact that endures long after the festival has ended. This past weekend, the Dix Park festival grounds featured dozens of local vendors, the majority of whom were based in the greater Triangle region, giving attendees a taste of what it’s like to live well in North Carolina.

Fans had the opportunity to explore site-wide art installations while on the grounds, learn more about neighborhood nonprofits along Nonprofit Row, take in unexpected, impromptu marching band performances, and ride the sky-high Ferris wheel with its unrivaled views of Raleigh.

