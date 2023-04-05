It’s Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, which means we are continuously honoring all the greats. Insert Flavor Flav, who we can all agree boasts legendary status in the rap game. Seen as a musical prodigy, the New York native exploded onto the scene in the 80s, most notably as the co-founder of Public Enemy. In 2013, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, Flavor Flav blessed the students at Harvard University, giving them games and teaching them about the roots of Hip-Hop culture. TMZ obtained a video of Flavor Flav sitting down in front of a class at the Ivy League school, stating, “I’ma tell ya something man, I sound like I graduated from Harvard and I didn’t even go to school here. Wowwww.”

At this point, a student in the crowd yelled out his ad-libs: “Yeahhhh boye!!”

Flavor Flav expressed how much fun he had on campus, even doing a table read of Emily Dickinson’s 1896 poem titled “A Clock Stopped,” and how it influenced his own lyrics throughout his long-standing career.

Soon after, Flavor Flav blessed the school by donating one of his own personal clocks to the Hip Hop Archive Research Institute. And if you know one thing about Flavor Flav, it’s the fact that he always has a clock around his neck. The video sees two professors, Henry Louis Gates, and Tommie Shelby, receiving the rare prize.

However, the festivities don’t stop there. Flavor Flav is reportedly supposed to return to Harvard tomorrow to lead more activities, including a writer’s workshop, a sit-down interview with PBS, and even volunteering to feed the homeless inside Harvard Square Homeless Shelter alongside a few lucky student groups.

Some notable names that were present include Lupe Fiasco (who previously taught at Harvard), rapper Dee-1, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and Khaliah Ali (daughter of Muhammad Ali and a dear friend of Flav’s).