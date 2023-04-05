Popular comedian-actor Hannibal Buress is adding another skill to his resume. After comedian and actor, Buress can also add rapper. Recently, he performed in Austin, Texas, at the SXSW festival. The TAG actor goes by Eshu Tune when he is rapping. During his set, he performed songs from his self-titled album, such as “Knee Brace”, “Donde Esta”, and “Veneers”. Buress has a remix to “Veneers” that features rappers Paul Wall and Danny Brown.

Before he performed, Buress let fans know that being on stage is new to him-but not in the way you may think.

“This is a new feeling for me. Not the rapping thing-it’s just usually when I play show is Austin, I get paid a lot of money.”

The Spiderman: No Way Home actor kicked off his set with a live band and entertained the audience with not only his songs but his commentary as well. Buress told jokes throughout his set, and his songs were comical as well. Since the Chicago native is known for being a comedian, the audience assumed he would perform a stand-up routine. This was like when Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, performed at the SXSW festival in 2011. Fans were ready for jokes but instead witnessed Gambino rapping.

Actor Hannibal Buress raps⁉️And has a song with Danny Brown and Paul Wall⁉️🤔🤔🤔🤔👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CjoKBOoXYb — FMHipHop (@_FMHipHop) March 17, 2023

Buress and Gambino are similar as music and comedy have gone hand in hand for them. The Get Out actor has participated in battle rap, hosted open mic nights, and has been on rappers’ albums performing skits. When the coronavirus pandemic called for a lockdown, Buress decided to step in the studio and give rapping an actual chance. The 40-year-old specializes in making funny, witty music, which is right up his alley. His debut album, Eshu Tune, was released in April of 2022.