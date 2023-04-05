Game of Thrones series are continuing to roll out. According to Variety, HBO is hunting a new series that would detail Aegon I Targaryen’s Westeros conquest.

Details of the forthcoming series are pretty slim as the show is in the very early stages and could add in a feature film that would introduce the new series.

The story would follow how Aegon and his sister-wives Visenya and Raeyns conquered six of the seven kingdoms, 300 years prior to the events of the original Game of Thrones series.

HBO did not offer a comment on the forthcoming series.