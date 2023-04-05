Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest tickets in Hip-Hop. So much so a guy attempted to pose as a police officer to get in her show.

Hot Girl Meg was performing at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on Friday night when Trayvone “Lil Darus” Stevenson was arrested for impersonating a public servant. The man dressed as a cop, specifically as a member of the “K-9 Unit,” and attempted to enter as hired security.

According to ABC13, the plot failed quickly and he was arrested as he was unable to supply law enforcement identification or even a police dog. The man was arrested from Harris County Jail on Monday with a $20,000 bond.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage this weekend at the Final Four. Taking the stage, the Houston Hottie held down the Houston stage at the Men’s Final Four.

Meanwhile, across the state in Dallas, Saweetie turned up for the Women’s FInal Four.

You can see both images from the weekend below.

Megan Thee Stallion headlines the AT&T Block Party as part of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston. Photo credit: Derek White and Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Saweetie performs at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas. Photo credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

