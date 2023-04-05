According to several confirmed reports, Texas rapper Maxo Cream has turned himself into authorities over a 2016 RICO case, citing that he wouldn’t “break”.

Kream, whose real name is Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr., posted a caption alongside a mugshot of himself saying, “Been dealing with this Rico s**t since 2016. I beat all the felony Charges but gotta handle sum light s**t. I’ll never bend break or fold S/o all my fans ima brb.”

Back in 2016, Maxo Kream and members of the Kream Klicc gang were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop about his case.