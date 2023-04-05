Meek Mill Points Out He and Trump Share the Same Defense Lawyer: ‘Joe Tactical’

Did you know that Meek Mill and former President Donald Trump have the same lawyer? Trump was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan yesterday (April 4.). On hand with him was his band of lawyers, including Joe Tacopina, who previously represented the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper.

Seeing the courtroom picture of Trump online, Meek grabbed it and brought it to his Instagram story to cosign how skilled Taocpina is as a lawyer and throwing some attributes to Trump’s credit.

“Trump graduated from the streets…sharing criminal lawyers as ys [with us]…Joe Tactical.”

Joe Tacopina represented Meek Mill in 2017 after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Meek would only serve five months. You can learn more about that here.

