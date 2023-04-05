Last week, Detroit rapper Trick Trick put the streets on lookout when an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an intruder.



Detroit police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting the woman and another woman as well.. The alleged perpetrator, Kenneth Davis Jr. was captured at Rouge Park. Davis Jr. was arrested Tuesday after days of police searching, hours of surveillance video from businesses and a slew of tips from the public.

Davis is accused of breaking into a home on Memorial Street near I-96 and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman on March 26.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 64-year-old woman near Grand River and Ferguson on Monday.

Davis was in a car with a woman and child when he was arrested in Rouge Park, according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

“We will pursue him relentlessly and hour by hour until we get him off the street,” Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference this week. “…We are committed to getting this violent suspect off our streets.”

Trick Trick posted the perps mugshot once it was released. ‘Caught!’. the Detroit gatekeeper wrote.

Good job Detroit.