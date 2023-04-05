In the closing moments of the women’s NCAA championship game, Angel Reese trolled Caitlin Clark with John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture and pointing at her ring finger.

Caitlin Clark says to stop hating on Angel Reese. Interactions between Clark and Reese near the conclusion of the NCAA Women’s National Championship game drew a sharp response from certain members of the online community who labeled the LSU star as “classless,” among other things.

Appearing on Sportscenter, Clark said it is all blown out of proportion and should be simply looked at as two stars competing.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” said Clark. “I’m just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.

“We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. You know, Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game — the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball, is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team. They played an amazing game.”

After the game concluded, Reese responded to critics in her postgame press conference.

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I [did] before tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time.”

She closed with, “I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?”