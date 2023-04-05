Tiger Woods Speaks Ahead of the Masters: ‘I Don’t Know How Many More I Have In Me’

Fans of golf may want to watch the upcoming Master’s as it could be one of the last for Tiger Woods. Speaking ahead of the upcoming competition at Augusta National, Woods revealed his road could be coming to a close.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “I know more guys on the Champions Tour than I do the regular tour.”

Woods revealed that his competitive urge hasn’t left, but he understands the limits of his body. “The overall desire to win has always been there and I’ve always worked at it and believed in what I could do.”

What is he doing to prepare? Attempting to recreate the course where available. “I’m trying to simulate shots and rehearsing, again and again, each and every flag location, each and every shot I would possibly hit.”

The Masters begin on Thursday and can be watched on CBS and ESPN.