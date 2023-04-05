On the last episode of Club Shay Shay, cultural critic Shannon Sharpe interviewed Love And Hip Hop star Mendeecees Harris, who spoke very openly about his days as a drug trafficker.

Harris told a shocking story about where he once gave his drug connect his mother, Judy Harris’ location in order to secure a large amount of cocaine on consignment.

“But, I got some crazy stories about…you know. I remember one time I was dealing with a connect, and this gonna sound horrible, but I put my mom up for collateral,” adding, “I was getting a bunch of keys, and they was like, ‘Well, you gotta show me where your mom live at, ’cause if you run off on this, we can’t afford for you to run off.’ And I was like, I didn’t have no intentions of running off, so I was like, ‘All right I’ll show you.’ And I took ’em. And she had no idea, and I took ’em.”

Advertisement