Ab-Soul is ready to get back on the road. With his latest album, Herbert, hitting last year, Soul is ready to take off on his The Intelligent Movement tour.

The summer 2023 run will take Soulo through Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington D.C., and more. The tour will run the entire month of June, beginning on June 2 and wrapping on June 30.

Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert, is now available. The album, six years in the making, brings in a stacked list of features in Joey Badass, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Fresh, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and TDE’s SiR, Punch, Zacari, and Lance Skiiiwalker. DJ Premier, Sounwave, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, and more contributed to the production.

In a new conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Soulo opened up about a suicide attempt in which he would have jumped off a freeway overpass.

“I pretty much finished the album before I did what I did,” he said. “How I’m choosing to take it is — and I’m not giving it credit — but it brought me down to a place where I needed to be as vulnerable as possible, and as soon as I said everything I needed to say, I jumped.”

Soul revealed the incident caused him to lose his teeth and he is awaiting implants. He also stated his jaw is damaged and his foot is completely reconstructed.

You can hear it all below.