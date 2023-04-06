Damian Lillard is done for the 2022-23 season, but for the campaign, Lillard was his usual stellar self. He dropped 71 points in a game against the Houston Rockets and continued to light up the scoreboard with deep bombs from all over the court. But it wasn’t enough.

The Portland Trailblazers fell out of the Play-In Tournament race weeks ago and spelled the end of Logo Lillard’s season as the team went into tank mode. As customary with most of Dame’s offseason, he began focusing on his rap career, and it quite possibly could have just dropped a hint that his mentality on leaving Portland is changing.