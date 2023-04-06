Dealer Facing Up to 30 Years After Pleading Guilty for Role in Death of Michael K. Williams

Dealer Facing Up to 30 Years After Pleading Guilty for Role in Death of Michael K. Williams

The dealer who sold Michael K. Williams fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a narcotics conspiracy charge.

According to The New York Times, Irvin Cartagena, carrying the identity of “Green Eyes,” was charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death. By accepting the plea, Cartagena now faces 24 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is set for August

“I knew my actions were wrong and against the law,” Cartagena said in court. “I am very sorry for my actions.”

Advertisement

Cartagena was arrested and charged alongside Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci. Robles and Crus have entered not-guilty pleas, while Macci pleaded guilty to a narcotics conspiracy charge.