On Saturday, April 8th, the Foundation will host the spectacular event at Butler Park next to MLK Aquatic Center. The event will include games, food, face painting, balloon art, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and an egg hunt with over 30,000 eggs.

The Freewishes Foundation has partnered up with Restaurateur and Executive, William Platt’s The B.A.N.K Foundation (Blessings All Neighborhood Kids) and Pawkids to curate the event.

“Our goal with our annual community-wide event is to bring people from all walks of life together. It’s a great way for everyone to have fun, celebrate and strengthen bonds within the community,” said Future.

“The impact that Covid had on many communities is still felt today. Many communities drifted apart and are still trying to return to normalcy. FreeWishes will continue to create experiences that allow the community to connect and build healthy relationships with each other. After a very successful event last year, our foundation wanted to continue serving the community for Easter. This event is another way to tackle the health and wellness disparities plaguing our community. So much can be resolved by us coming together and doing activities. Kids need activities; as a community, we must step up. We service the community all year round with our various initiatives, but holidays have always been special for us,” said Freewishes Communuty Engagement Director, Tia Wilburn.