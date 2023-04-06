According to several confirmed reports, the dealer who sold the fatal dose of the drug to The Wire actor Michael K. Williams has plead guilty to a a narcotics conspiracy charge.

Irvin “Green Eyes” Cartagena was originally charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death, which could’ve resulted in a life sentence, but he plead to a lesser charge that carries a sentence of 24 to 30 years behind bars.

“I knew my actions were wrong and against the law,” Cartagena said via an interpreter. “I am very sorry for my actions.”

Advertisement

“The reality is there are no winners here,” said Williams’s nephew Dominic Dupont. “Michael was an amazing human being and to lose him is something that we’re still grappling with. The grieving process continues for myself and for my family.”

Cartagena is scheduled for sentencing in August.