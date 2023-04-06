Jack Harlow to Take Stand Over Fatal Incident Involving His DJ

Jack Harlow will take the stand in the trial of his DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon. O’Bannon is charged with the murder of bartender Kasmira Nash, a bartender at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge.

O’Bannon and Harlow both were on hand at the lounge on the evening of the 2021 Kentucky Derby when the deadly shooting occurred. According to AllHipHop, Harlow will speak in court on the May 1, 2021, shooting.

O’Bannon turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He and his attorney proclaim innocence in the matter.

The trouble for O’Banna continued as courts presented the belief that he killed another person on August 31, 2020.

“Although charges have not yet been filed in that case, it sets a troubling pattern of Mr. O’Bannon going to nightclubs and leaving someone dead behind,” the prosecution stated.