Audio from a 911 call following Tekashi 6ix9ine being beaten at a LA Fitness in Florida is now available. In the clip obtained by Page Six, an employee stated there was “blood all over the place.”

“Some, I think, guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom and there’s, like, blood all over the place,” a woman says on the call.

The same audio can hear 6ix9ine declining medical attention, “Nah, nah, I’m good.”

When the woman made the call, the attackers left the building but were still in the parking lot. You can hear the audio below.

The three men who assaulted Tekashi 6ix9ine at the gym have been arrested. According to TMZ, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado.

All three men were charged with assault and robbery and processed into county jail on Thursday.

The men brutally beat the rapper in a sauna at LA Fitness, seemingly wanting to be seen on cameras as they recorded the moment for social media.

After being on the receiving end of the beating, new footage shows the rapper in an entirely different country. He spoke on that and dropped a new music video, which you can tap into here.