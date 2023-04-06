Earlier this week, Complex sent the media world into a frenzy by releasing the Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking list. Included were people like Joe Budden and Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Adding on the content circle, Complex also caught up with Taxstone ahead of his guilty verdict.

One of the topics discussed was how he felt about N.O.R.E.’s criticism of the Loud Speaker network during a visit to The Joe Budden Podcast. In the episode, N.O.R.E. highlighted his dominance, specifically by highlighting that he has ownership of his video assets while stating Tax and Combat Jack, Loud Speaker’s co-founder, did not. “A lot of y’all dudes was out here giving y’all YouTubes away for free,” N.O.R.E. said.

In conversation, Tax revealed that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

“I didn’t really address it because that shit is not even true,” Taxstone said. “Like if you really do your due diligence to look at the ‘Tax Season’ podcast, I didn’t post videos on YouTube. And that was intentional because I wasn’t getting paid from it.”

He added, “I don’t like when a person tries to act like they’re intelligent and they know what they’re doing all the time and somebody that tries to act like they’re supportive of the culture.”

One of his examples was N.O.R.E.’s handling of the Kanye West interview.

“If I was to interview Kanye West, once I seen that Kanye was saying everything that would destroy him, I would’ve never put it out,” Tax said.

Taxstone would reveal the only full episode of his episode to ever hit YouTube was the special episode he did with Meek Mill in Atlanta. In addition, he revealed he put N.O.R.E. on to ads and how to get in contact with them. Ultimately, he thinks the Drink Champs host spoke: “out of frustration.”

You can read the full interview here.